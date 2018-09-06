Crystal Mountain’s local owner is selling the resort to a national company

Crystal Mountain Resort is being sold for the second time in less than two years.
Alterra Mountain Company has agreed to buy the state’s largest ski area for an undisclosed amount.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year but is still subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, resort officials said.
John Kircher acquired Crystal Mountain, then valued at $40 million, in March 2017. He was the ski area’s CEO and president for 20 years before buying it from a company co-founded by his father.
“It has always been my goal to ensure Crystal Mountain Resort be taken the farthest in the shortest amount of time in order to keep Crystal at the top of Northwest skiing,” Kircher said.
“The mountain sports business has changed more in the last year than I have seen it change in my entire 40-year career, and I am excited to see what lays ahead.”
Alterra Mountain Company operates 14 mountain resorts in North America, including Mammoth, Steamboat, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Big Bear.
Crystal will now be included on the Ikon Pass for the 2018/2019 winter season (assuming the sale goes forward as planned).
The Ikon Pass, which was announced earlier this year, offers skiers and snowboarders access to 35 mountain destinations in North America, Australia and Japan.
“Crystal Mountain is Washington’s premier destination and has been a favorite year-round destination for those in the greater Seattle-Tacoma area for years, and we are excited to include it in the Alterra Mountain Company family,” Alterra’s Chief Executive Officer Rusty Gregory said.
Crystal Mountain includes a gondola and 10 lifts, 57 runs and a vertical drop of 3,100 feet across 2,600 acres.
