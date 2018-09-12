Man killed in head-on collision in Tacoma

A Tacoma man died Tuesday in a head-on crash, police said.
Thomas Berry, 61, was traveling north on Pacific Avenue when he either tried to make a westbound turn or suffered a medical emergency near South 37th Street.
His 1993 Toyota pickup truck struck a southbound van just before 6 p.m., police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said.
Berry was pronounced dead after the collision.
The other driver was taken to a local hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are still determining what caused Berry to veer into oncoming traffic.
