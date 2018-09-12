Local

Man killed in head-on collision in Tacoma

By Stacia Glenn

September 12, 2018 10:25 AM

A Tacoma man died Tuesday in a head-on crash, police said.

Thomas Berry, 61, was traveling north on Pacific Avenue when he either tried to make a westbound turn or suffered a medical emergency near South 37th Street.

His 1993 Toyota pickup truck struck a southbound van just before 6 p.m., police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said.

Berry was pronounced dead after the collision.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining what caused Berry to veer into oncoming traffic.

