Tacoma teachers stage noisy rally outside school district press conference
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
Bagpipes wailed, tears were shed and doves were released – these solemn moments during Tuesday's 9/11 remembrance honored the sacrifice of first responders. The event was held near the firefighters memorial on Tacoma's Ruston Way on Sept. 11, 2018.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.
An armed robber was shot at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after he refused to drop his gun outside the Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. He later fatally shot himself.
More than 1000 Puyallup teachers and supporters marched outside the Puyallup School District office and rallied in Pioneer Park on Friday. Teachers are currently on strike over contract negotiations with the district.
An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.
Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting Thursday after a hostage situation in Parkland, a department spokesman said. The incident happened at a used car dealership in the 13400 block of Pacific Avenue South about 7:30 p.m
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.
Tumwater teachers wave signs and get honks of support at Littlerock Road and Trosper Road on Thursday morning. Teachers have been on strike since Saturday, and now the Tumwater School District has filed an injunction to get them back to work.