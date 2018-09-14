Two men die in crash of experimental plane near South Sound Speedway

Two men have died in a plane crash in the hills above South Sound Speedway near Rochester, the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority tweeted Friday afternoon.
Fire officials said the men were 20 to 30 years old, and were flying an experimental home-built open cockpit plane. The plane crashed about 3 miles off Old Highway 99.
Access to the area is limited. A press conference is planned for later this afternoon.
Dispatchers say the call came in at about 11:30 a.m. and that Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and investigators are en route.
