A man was hit and killed by a car while he was walking on SR 509 at night in Tacoma

By Stacia Glenn

September 18, 2018 07:55 AM

A Tacoma man died Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on state Route 509, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said Jose Gomez, 34, was walking in the southbound lanes just south of Alexander Avenue when a Toyota Corolla hit him about 10:15 p.m.

The driver, a 26-year-old Tacoma man, pulled over and waited at the scene for troopers to arrive. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the State Patrol said.

It’s unclear why Gomez was walking on the freeway.

The southbound lanes of SR 509 were closed for about two hours during the investigation.

