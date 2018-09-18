Smoke billows from Pierce County house fire

Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
An unidentified special education teacher discusses how she loves her job despite its difficulties at an overflow meeting of striking Tumwater teachers and supporters at the Washington Education Association office Thursday night.
An obscured view of the plane crash site where two men died in the hills above South Sound Speedway near Rochester Friday. West Thurston Fire Authority said the men were 20 to 30 years old, and were flying an experimental home-built plane.
Surveillance video shows Sukhdev and Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal meeting a man in Blaine on Oct. 17, 2017. The brothers each face a felony assault charge for allegedly beating two men inside the business. Sukhdev is an ex-Bellingham police officer.
Formerly from Ivy Technical Community College in Indianapolis, Indiana, new Pierce College Puyallup president Darrell Cain used some tricks to learn how to pronounce the name of the city he now calls home.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese rules in favor of the Tumwater School District's request for an injunction to end the week-long teachers strike, but stops short of setting a return date.
Bagpipes wailed, tears were shed and doves were released – these solemn moments during Tuesday's 9/11 remembrance honored the sacrifice of first responders. The event was held near the firefighters memorial on Tacoma's Ruston Way on Sept. 11, 2018.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.
