3 children critically hurt in Lakewood rollover crash, officials say

Three children were critically injured Wednesday evening in a rollover crash in Lakewood, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 6 p.m. at Lakewood Drive Southwest and 82nd Street Southwest, West Pierce spokeswoman Jenny Weekes said.
The three children, all under age 12, were among five occupants in one vehicle, Weekes said. The sole occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.
The three children were taken by ambulance to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma for treatment. Medics were performing CPR on one of them at the crash scene, Weekes said.
Lakewood Drive is closed at this time as police investigate the collision.
Crews are currently in the middle of repaving Lakewood Drive, Lakewood police spokesman Chris Lawler said, and the road is only open in one lane each direction.
Intoxicants were not a factor in the wreck, Lawler said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
