More than 1,700 drivers stopped in crackdown on carpool violators in Puget Sound area

Carpool lanes are filled with more rule-breakers than you might think.
Last week, more than 1,700 drivers were pulled over by the Washington State Patrol for using HOV lanes without the minimum number of passengers.
About 17 troopers spread out across Pierce, King and Snohomish counties for an emphasis patrol.
Over five days, the State Patrol stopped 1,756 motorists and doled out 1,671 tickets and 85 warnings.
Some of the violators didn’t learn their lesson - 17 drivers received tickets twice and one driver was ticketed three times.
Fines are $136.
Some drivers got creative in an attempt to fool troopers, using a skeleton dummy, a pillow-head dummy and a dummy in a surgical mask.
