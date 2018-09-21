They’re here: Lime bikes take to the streets — and sidewalks — of Tacoma

Lime has arrived.
As we reported recently the bike-sharing company has been working with the city to come to Tacoma.
After a demonstration event Friday with city officials, Lime’s white and neon green e-bikes and scooters were soon seen zipping around on Tacoma’s streets and sidewalks.
The company started operations Friday (Sept. 21), populating the city with 250 electric scooters and up to 250 e-bikes as part of a two-month trial for the dockless bike-share service. As the city’s description states, “You may see these bikes in the public right-of-way, on sidewalks or in other locations.”
Before you start zooming up and down Tacoma’s streets, go to one of these sites to become an educated rider:
▪ For routes, helmet purchase information and more — downtownonthego.com/go/biking.
▪ For bike maps, tips and other resources — cascade.org/explore.
▪ Bicycle state laws — wsdot.wa.gov/bike.
You can report bikes improperly parked or creating possible accessibility issues on sidewalks or streets on the LimeBike app, via email at: support@limebike.com, by phone at 888-LIME-345 or by text to 1-888-546-3345.
