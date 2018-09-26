State office building evacuated after bomb threat

The Washington State Patrol evacuated the state Highways Licenses Building for a bomb threat against the Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers have asked people to avoid the area surrounding the building, 1125 Washington St. SE, as of about 2:30 p.m.
A call was made about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday saying that an explosive device was placed in the building, State Patrol spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said. Olympia police and the State Patrol were dispatched to the building and ordered it to be evacuated.
The State Patrol bomb squad arrived about 3:30 p.m.
Troopers are set to begin a “methodical” floor-by-floor search of the building in search of explosives, State Patrol spokesman Darren Wright said.
“It’s going to be a while before we’re able to reoccupy that building,” Wright said.
No explosives or other evidence have been found, he added.
Troopers are investigating the source of the bomb threat, Wright said, an unidentified caller who hung up when a receptionist asked for further information.
Scores of state workers and visitors to the building were milling about the Capitol Campus as troopers began to investigate.
The threat was made to the Attorney General’s Office, said Gigi Zenk, a Department of Licensing spokeswoman. The two agencies share the Highways Licenses Building.
People who work in the building have been sent home for the day, Zenk said.
No other buildings were evacuated.
Alexandria Huber, a DOL employee, was on her break when the building was evacuated. She ended up stranded outside, her purse and keys at her desk.
“It is good they’re checking it out,” Huber said, waiting about 4 p.m. for the building to reopen. “You’ve got to know.”
Two stair towers in the Plaza Garage were evacuated about 3:20 p.m., and the Washington Street exit from the parking area was closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
