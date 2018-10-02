They were grinding through the juvenile court system. Now they’re sailing on a schooner

Some of the teenagers sailing on the Schooner Adventuress out of Tacoma have been on the wrong side of the law.
This week, instead of spending time in the juvenile justice system, they’ve been deepening community connections, raising environmental awareness and getting introduced to possible maritime career paths.
The ship’s owners, Sound Experience, are partnering with Tacoma Community Boat Builders for a program called “Rebuild Young Lives on the Water.” Up to 100 disadvantaged teens from Pierce County have been going through daylong and multi-day shipboard experiences on the 133-foot schooner.
It’s the first year for the program that pairs youths with adult mentors, one-on-one, to learn the craft of wooden boat building and sailing. Adventuress has been mooring at the Foss Waterway Seaport maritime museum.
“This work represents the highest and best use of an education platform like the schooner Adventuress,” said Catherine Collins, Sound Experience’s executive director.
Sound Experience provides marine science programs and maritime skills to over 1,000 teens per year on the waters of Puget Sound.
Collins and Boat Builders hope to grow the program with increased funding.
