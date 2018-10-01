Semi truck causes nine-vehicle crash on I-5 in Tacoma, injuring six

Six people were injured after a chain-reaction crash in both directions of Interstate 5 in Tacoma late Sunday night, according to a Washington State Patrol spokesperson.
A semi collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-5, south of state Route 16 about 11:30 p.m. The impact pushed a center barrier into the northbound lanes, which then caused a crash involving a semi and six other vehicles.
The crashes fully blocked northbound traffic for roughly six-and-a-half hours. All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.
Six people were taken to a hospital with varying degrees of injuries, including one person admitted to the intensive care unit, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste tweeted Monday morning.
Batiste said the semi driver in the first crash showed no signs of impairment, and there are no criminal charges at this time.
