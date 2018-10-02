Rat infestation temporarily closes McDonald’s restaurant near Tacoma

A fast food restaurant near Tacoma is temporarily closed while it deals with a rat infestation, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
The McDonald’s at 11012 Pacific Avenue S. shut itself down Sunday and remains closed.
The restaurant hired a pest control company to address the problem.
Health officials will inspect the McDonald’s before it opens again.
“We take this matter seriously and will continue to work with this restaurant to ensure it’s safe for the public before it reopens,” the Health Department wrote on Facebook.
This isn’t the first time that McDonald’s location has had a rat problem.
An inspection in 2016 found a rat running across the kitchen.
Comments