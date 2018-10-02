Ringo Starr performs at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in 2016. Starr has been added as a special guest to Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert lineup, coming Nov. 11 to the Tacoma Dome.
Ringo Starr performs at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in 2016. Starr has been added as a special guest to Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert lineup, coming Nov. 11 to the Tacoma Dome. John Salangsang, file 2016 Invision/Associated Press
Ringo Starr performs at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in 2016. Starr has been added as a special guest to Joe Walsh’s VetsAid concert lineup, coming Nov. 11 to the Tacoma Dome. John Salangsang, file 2016 Invision/Associated Press

Local

Ringo at the T-Dome: Ex-Beatle added to Joe Walsh’s VetsAid lineup

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

October 02, 2018 02:57 PM

The VetsAid concert lineup coming to the Tacoma Dome on Nov. 11 now includes a special guest — Ringo Starr.

The former Beatle was added to the all-star list of performers for the concert organized by musician Joe Walsh, whose fellow Eagle, Don Henley, is in the lineup, along with James Taylor, Chris Stapleton and HAIM.

Walsh, involved with veterans’ relief causes for years, founded VetsAid in 2017. The nonprofit organization and benefit music festival raises money for veterans groups nationwide.

“In 2018, I wanted to bringVetsAid to my brothers and sisters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Naval Base Kitsap and all throughout the beautiful Pacific Northwest,” Walsh said in the event’s news release. “And next year ... who knows?”

No word yet on whether Beatle Starr or the lineup will do any tracks from the Beatles’ “White Album,” which is being released in a 50th anniversary expanded edition two days before the Tacoma appearance.

Tickets for VetsAid are available at the Heritage Bank Box Office at the Tacoma Dome. Military discounts are offered to active and retired military personnel and their families by showing ID at the box office.

Tickets also can be bought via ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

  Comments  