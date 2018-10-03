Want to go over TPU’s next round of budget and rates? Here’s your meeting

You might be curious about what’s happening to your utility rates, so this story’s for you.
Tacoma’s Public Utility Board will hold a public hearing Oct. 10 focusing on the proposed Tacoma Public Utilities budget and rates for 2019 and 2010.
Budget and rate info can be viewed online at mytpu.org/customer-service/rates/, where comments also can be left. You also can send an email to utilityboard@cityoftacoma.org or mail written comments to the attention of the Clerk of the Board at 3628 S. 35th St., Tacoma, WA 98409.
The Oct. 10 hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. in the ground floor auditorium at TPU, 3628 S. 35th St.
After the hearing, the City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget at 5 p.m., Nov. 6 at its regular council meeting.
