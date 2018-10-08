A semitrailer heading north on Interstate 5 near South 38th Street early Monday morning wasn’t able to slow down in time for backed up traffic from an earlier wreck. The semitrailer lost control and hit the barrier, which pushed the barrier into the southbound lanes.
Early morning wrecks shut down I-5, snarl traffic through Tacoma

By Alexis Krell

October 08, 2018 10:19 AM

Two wrecks shut down Interstate 5 in Tacoma for hours early Monday morning.

As of about 10 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said traffic was improving. All lanes of northbound I-5 had reopened, and one lane of the southbound freeway was open, the agency said.

No one was seriously injured in the wrecks, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said.

The first crash happened about 2:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 when a box truck heading south reportedly hit debris on the freeway, which caused the driver to lose control and hit the center barrier near state Route 16.

That sent sections of the concrete barrier into the northbound lanes of I-5, which caused multiple northbound vehicles to crash.

About 35 minutes later, troopers were responding to a second crash on northbound I-5 near South 38th Street. A semitrailer heading north wasn’t able to slow down in time for the backed up traffic, lost control and hit a concrete barrier, which pushed the barrier into the southbound lanes.

