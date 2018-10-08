Early morning wrecks shut down I-5, snarl traffic through Tacoma

Two wrecks shut down Interstate 5 in Tacoma for hours early Monday morning.
As of about 10 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said traffic was improving. All lanes of northbound I-5 had reopened, and one lane of the southbound freeway was open, the agency said.
Tacoma - good news - traffic relief is on the way! All NB I-5 lanes have reopened following an early-morning semi collision. Crews are still working to open all SB lanes - at present only one SB lane is open. Thanks for your patience!— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 8, 2018
No one was seriously injured in the wrecks, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said.
The first crash happened about 2:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 when a box truck heading south reportedly hit debris on the freeway, which caused the driver to lose control and hit the center barrier near state Route 16.
That sent sections of the concrete barrier into the northbound lanes of I-5, which caused multiple northbound vehicles to crash.
About 35 minutes later, troopers were responding to a second crash on northbound I-5 near South 38th Street. A semitrailer heading north wasn’t able to slow down in time for the backed up traffic, lost control and hit a concrete barrier, which pushed the barrier into the southbound lanes.
1st crash (I5/SR16) Troopers and vehicles are clear. Barrier has substantial damage. Crews working to put it back in place. Box truck traveling SB; driver stated he struck debris, lost control and struck center barrier pushing it into NB causing multi veh crash. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/laT3rTmmVJ— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) October 8, 2018
Details of 2nd crash. Driver indicates he was unable to slow for the backup and detour in place for northbound traffic. Semi tractor, no trailer, then lost control and struck the center barrier, forcing it into the southbound lanes. No injuries or other vehicles involved. pic.twitter.com/2t1QvyKXRe— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) October 8, 2018
Comments