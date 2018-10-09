Pedestrian struck, killed in crosswalk near Parkland, deputies say

A pedestrian was killed after walking into traffic Sunday night near Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The man did not look up while crossing 108th Street South just west of Pacific Avenue South about 8 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Lake Tapps woman, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Tuesday afternoon. The man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died later that night.
Pierce County medical examiners on Tuesday identified the man as Christopher Lakey, 34, and said he did not have a fixed address.
According to Troyer:
Lakey was walking south on Pacific Avenue when he went to 108th Street when he walked in front of the eastbound car driven by the 34-year-old Lake Tapps woman. The car was traveling about 25 mph when it struck him with its left front fender.
A deputy arrived shortly after the crash and attempted to revive Lakey, and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue medics continued chest compressions as they transported him to Tacoma General Hospital.
The Lake Tapps woman remained at the scene and spoke with deputies. She was driving with a suspended license and did not have insurance. She and her passenger did not appear intoxicated.
