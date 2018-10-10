Canadian pipeline rupture prompts PSE to ask customers to conserve natural gas

Puget Sound Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas and electricity Wednesday after a pipeline rupture in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday.
The utility said it could affect its ability to supply natural gas to homes and businesses.
According to PSE’s website, about half the gas is obtained from producers and marketers in British Columbia and Alberta. The rest comes from Rocky Mountain states.
“Our local gas system is safe and was not damaged by the pipeline failure,” PSE said in a tweet.
The utility suggested that customers should lower their thermostats and limit use of hot water for purposes such as dish or clothes washing Wednesday.
For electric generation, PSE is switching natural gas generators to alternative fuels, it said.
PSE said it would provide updates when it received more information from its supplier.
Comments