Immigration enforcer ICE is opening new offices in Lakewood

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, soon will be opening offices in a new building in Lakewood.
The agency says the new location will be used by its investigative division.
The building at 12811 Pacific Highway SW is being remodeled. It will have specialized labs and what an the agency calls “communication rooms.” Spokeswoman Tanya Roman, citing security concerns, declined to elaborate on what those rooms would be used for.
It will not be a detention facility, Roman said.
“Once processing is complete, individuals who require detention will be transferred to a detention facility,” she said.
GEO Group owns and operates the Northwest Detention Facility on the Tacoma Tideflats under a contract from ICE.
ICE plans to move its investigation division from its current space at 949 Market Street in Tacoma to the new facility in February, Roman said.
According to a permit filed with the city of Lakewood, the new facility is 9,567 square feet in size.
ICE has jurisdiction over immigrants residing in the United States. It is a division of the Department of Homeland Security and was created following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Customs and Border Patrol, a separate entity under Homeland Security, has jurisdiction over the borders as well as 100 miles inland from borders and coastlines (roughly three fourths of Washington State). It is the agency that has come under fire for separating people from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border.
ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations has faced its own criticisms after the Trump administration began targeting anyone in the country illegally under a zero tolerance policy.
The Lakewood building, Roman said, will be used by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) section of ICE.
“HSI is the largest investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security and is a vital U.S. asset in combating criminal organizations illegally exploiting America’s travel, trade, financial and immigration systems,” she said.
Personnel include special agents, analysts, auditors and support staff.
