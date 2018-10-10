Skinned, tail-less dog found along Nisqually River came from corner-cutting taxidermist, deputies say

The skinned dog carcass found along the Nisqually River last week was the work of a local taxidermist who improperly disposed of the remains of someone’s family pet, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening.

Residents had found the dog Friday evening along the Nisqually fishing area in the 11600 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast, skinned and missing its tail. The dog had been turned over to county animal services for holding while an investigation was conducted.

A Thurston County detective learned Wednesday afternoon that the dog was a Bernese mountain dog that had been euthanized at the end of its natural life, and that the dog’s family had chosen to get it stuffed to commemorate its life, sheriff’s spokesman Tim Rudloff said.

The taxidermist cut corners and dumped the remainder of the dog’s remains along the river once he had skinned it, oblivious to the spate of cat killings throughout the county in recent months.

The case has been closed, and no charges have been filed.