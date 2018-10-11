Motorcyclist killed in Edgewood collision

A motorcyclist died Thursday morning in a collision with an SUV in Edgewood, authorities reported.
The wreck occurred about 5:15 a.m. near Meridan Avenue and Jovita Boulevard, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
Lanes in both directions of Meridian were blocked, and Edgewood police encouraged drivers to find alternate routes while the investigation was underway.
The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.
Fatal traffic collision investigation at Meridian and Jovita in Edgewood. Northbound traffic is being diverted around Jovita roundabout. Back-ups are beginning. Please find an alternative route! pic.twitter.com/WHgCJQDCv2— Edgewood_PD (@Edgewood_PD) October 11, 2018
