Local

Motorcyclist killed in Edgewood collision

By Adam Lynn

alynn@thenewstribune.com

October 11, 2018 07:02 AM

A motorcyclist died Thursday morning in a collision with an SUV in Edgewood, authorities reported.

The wreck occurred about 5:15 a.m. near Meridan Avenue and Jovita Boulevard, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

Lanes in both directions of Meridian were blocked, and Edgewood police encouraged drivers to find alternate routes while the investigation was underway.

The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.

  Comments  