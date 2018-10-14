Man killed after crashing into tree at Roy Y, State Patrol says

A man was killed Saturday night on state Route 7 after his truck crashed into a tree near the Roy Y, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 78-year-old Eatonville man was driving southbound at SR 7 at the intersection with state Route 507 when his truck went off the road to the right about 9:15 p.m., State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. The truck went through the grass median and struck a tree.
The man died at the scene.
The roadways were blocked for about 75 minutes as troopers investigated the wreck. Troopers believe the driver may have been intoxicated.
