Man who avoided one train only to be killed by another has been identified

A man killed Sunday when he jumped off one set of railroad tracks to avoid a freight train and was hit by an Amtrak train on another set of tracks has been identified as a 27-year-old South Carolina man.
James Vincent Clinkscales was walking along the double tracks south of Chambers Creek about 8:30 a.m. when he moved to avoid a northbound freight train and stepped onto another track. That’s when he was hit by a southbound Amtrak train en route to Portland.
Clinkscales was homeless and trespassing in the area, according to Steilacoom’s public safety chief.
His death was the 17th on railroad tracks within the state this year, a BNSF Railways spokesman said.
