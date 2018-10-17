1 killed, 2 injured in Bonney Lake mobile home fire

A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that ripped through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape before firefighters arrived. Two of those were treated for smoke inhalation.
The man who died has not been identified.
The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 9100 block of 207th Avenue East and destroyed the home before crews could douse the flames. Video shootage showed heavy flames shooting from the roof.
Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.
207th Avenue East is shut down between 92nd and 93rd streets east while firefighters tend to the blaze.
