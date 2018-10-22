Man in wheelchair dies, 2 injured in Bonney Lake mobile home fire

Man trapped, killed in Bonney Lake mobile home fire is identified

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

October 22, 2018 11:00 AM

A man killed last week when he was unable to escape a burning mobile home in Bonney Lake has been identified.

Officials said Robert Carlson, 70, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after he was trapped in his home in the 9100 block of 207th Avenue East early Wednesday.

Four other people home at the time of the 6 a.m. blaze were unable to escape. Two of them were treated for smoke inhalation.

Carlson, who was in a wheelchair, was unable to get out in time.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653, @stacia_glenn

