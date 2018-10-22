Man trapped, killed in Bonney Lake mobile home fire is identified

A man killed last week when he was unable to escape a burning mobile home in Bonney Lake has been identified.
Officials said Robert Carlson, 70, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after he was trapped in his home in the 9100 block of 207th Avenue East early Wednesday.
Four other people home at the time of the 6 a.m. blaze were unable to escape. Two of them were treated for smoke inhalation.
Carlson, who was in a wheelchair, was unable to get out in time.
Investigators have not released the cause of the fire.
