Funny looking water might flow from your faucet tonight in Tacoma

Water from some Tacoma faucets might look discolored Wednesday night.
The repair of a leaky water supply pipe means that Tacoma Water needs to shift the path of water flowing to the Hilltop, Stadium and downtown Tacoma.
The switch begins at 9 p.m.
Changing the flow and path of water means that sediment could be stirred up and sent into homes and businesses. The water might take on a hue.
Tacoma Water said the phenomenon could last for 24 hours. No customers will be without water.
Residents and business owners in the affected areas can store water for drinking and cooking before 9 p.m.
“If you see discolored water, minimize using the water for 1-2 hours to allow the sediments to settle, and then flush the pipes by running cold water in the bathroom or from the hose for one to two minutes,” Tacoma Water advises on their website.
The utility also advises customers to call them at 253-502-8384 to report the sediment.
“This helps the utility better track the areas affected, and identifies if crews should be dispatched,” the utility said.
