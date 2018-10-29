Tacoma vigil planned for victims of shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

A vigil is planned for Tuesday evening (Oct. 30) in Tacoma to honor the victims of the weekend shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Rabbi Zalman Heber said the vigil will start at 7 p.m. at the Chabad Jewish Center of Pierce County, 2146 N. Mildred St., and is open to the public.
“It’s just going to be everyone getting together and praying, reflecting, a moment of introspection ... in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh,” Heber told The News Tribune.
He said 11 candles will be lit, in honor of the 11 people who died in the Saturday shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation.
A gunman opened fire at the Pittsburgh synagogue during a baby naming ceremony.
“An attack on one synagogue is an attack on all synagogues,” Heber said.
For more information about the vigil, call 253-565-8770, ext. 1.
