‘Dark and dreary’ weather for the week, with a side of soggy trick-or-treating

A series of storms is moving into Western Washington, so brace yourself for a particularly wet week.
The first system is set to arrive Tuesday night and stretch into Wednesday. Another rolls in Thursday and another Friday with winds and rising river levels. The last one will soak the region throughout the weekend.
“Hold on to your hats … Pacific moisture has big plans for us,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog.
Halloween holds out little hope of being dry so plan for soggy trick-or-treating.
Rain dominates the forecast with temperatures staying in the mid-50s.
“Be prepared for dark and dreary conditions,” the National Weather Service warned on Twitter.
Snow levels are hovering around 4,000 feet but will slowly creep up to 8,000 feet by late Wednesday.
Forecasters said it may start to dry up a little by Monday or Tuesday, but we’ve entered the wet season so nothing is certain.
Summer was drier than normal, with about 5½ inches less rain than usual falling at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
