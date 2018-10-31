Scam alert: No, PenLight isn’t coming to disconnect your electricity

Peninsula Light wants its customers to know it’s not calling to demand they pay up with a cash card from a store or else risk losing their power.
The member-owned electric cooperative posted Wednesday on Facebook that it was receiving calls about a potential scam targeting customers and demanding payment on balances owed.
Businesses seem to have been the initial targets of the calls, according to Ashley Haynes, public relations for PenLight.
According to the cooperative’s post, the caller pretends to be with PenLight and threatens to disconnect the customer’s power unless the member buys a gift card, “such as an American Express Serve card, from a local retailer, for the amount owed.”
That’s not going to happen, and the customer should hang up, according to the post.
If you get a suspicious call related to the company, PenLight says to call the company at 253-857-5950.
