Tacoma welcomes downtown grocer ‘with open arms’ in first week of operation

So how did the first week go after Flip Fresh market opened in downtown Tacoma?
“The community has welcomed us with open arms, and it’s great to be setting up shop here,” owner Abbie Cates wrote The News Tribune.
The store — open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 728 Broadway — saw 250 customers in its first week.
Among its top sellers so far have been its scones, caprese salad, margarita pizza pocket, caramels, cod parmesan and double chocolate mousse.
Cates said the store’s also been approved to add a microwave so people can warm their food on site.
The 1,500-square-foot store, designed for takeout with emphasis on healthful options, opened with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 23. Its target market is downtown workers and nearby apartment and condo dwellers.
Cates is considering expanding to other locations, depending on the success of the downtown store.
