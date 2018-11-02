Holiday season is almost here and Zoolights tickets are now on sale

Ready to dive into the holidays?
Start imagining the festive twinkles from Zoolights, which is now selling tickets for its 30th anniversary.
The display of lights can be seen at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium starting Nov. 23. It ends Jan. 6.
Purchasing tickets online will save you a few bucks. They’re $10 online or $12 at the door. Zoo members pay $6. Children under 2 are free.
The long-standing holiday event features 700,000 colorful lights arranged on more than 150 animals figurines, including a 100-foot-wide octopus.
Fan favorites are coming back: 23-foot-tall Mount Rainier, the Flame Tree, twin Narrow Bridges and a 12th Man Tree to celebrate the Seahawks.
Zoolights started in 1988 with 55,000 lights and has continued to expand over the years.
In 2016, the event shattered its attendance record with 732,208 visitors.
