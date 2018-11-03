Gail Elizabeth Martin
Police say a 79-year-old Olympia woman is missing from her assisted living facility

By Alexis Krell

November 03, 2018 11:02 AM

Police issued an alert just before 2 a.m. Saturday about a 79-year-old Olympia woman reported missing from her assisted living facility, according to a press release.

The Silver Alert, issued by the Olympia Police Department, gives this account:

Gail Elizabeth Martin was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the common area of the facility at 828 McPhee Rd. SW.

Staff couldn’t find her in her room or elsewhere an hour and a half later when they went to give her her medicine.

Martin has mild dementia, uses a walker and does not drive.

She left her cellphone in her room, but apparently took her purse.

There were “no signs of a disturbance inside her room,” the alert said.

Martin has gray hair, green eyes, weighs 190 pounds, and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Olympia Police non-emergency number: 360-704-2740.

