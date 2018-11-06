Orting High senior Lily Lloyd boogies after being crowned Miss Washington Teen USA

Lily Lloyd, a senior at Orting High School, won the Miss Washington Teen USA competition, which took place Nov. 4 at Highline Performing Arts Center.
Orting teen wins Miss Washington Teen USA title

By Debbie Cockrell

November 06, 2018 01:14 PM

An Orting High School senior took top honor to represent the state as Miss Washington Teen USA.

Lily Lloyd, 17, competed among 18 other contestants in interview, evening gown and fitness categories.

The competition was Nov. 4 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

Among other academic achievements, Lloyd leads the Smize Foundation, a nonprofit that connects teens with local food banks for donations, volunteer work and other outreach. Upon graduation, she plans to study to become a neonatologist.

She advances to next summer’s Miss Teen USA competition, facing contestants from each state and the District of Columbia.

