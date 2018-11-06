Orting teen wins Miss Washington Teen USA title

An Orting High School senior took top honor to represent the state as Miss Washington Teen USA.
Lily Lloyd, 17, competed among 18 other contestants in interview, evening gown and fitness categories.
The competition was Nov. 4 at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.
Among other academic achievements, Lloyd leads the Smize Foundation, a nonprofit that connects teens with local food banks for donations, volunteer work and other outreach. Upon graduation, she plans to study to become a neonatologist.
She advances to next summer’s Miss Teen USA competition, facing contestants from each state and the District of Columbia.
