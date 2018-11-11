South Sound Business People

▪ Kerrin Smith has been named chief operating officer for Novinium based in Kent. With more than 20 years of experience, he will manage the firm’s sales, marketing, cablecure, engineering and information technology functions. The firm, a provider of underground electrical cable rejuvenation services to electric utilities, noted that Smith was president of KOMPAN North America and hails from South Africa.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
