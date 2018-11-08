Threat of violence forces modified lockdown at Franklin Pierce High School

A threat of violence written on a bathroom stall prompted a modified lockdown Thursday at Franklin Pierce High School.
A student saw the threat this morning, posted a photo of it online and then notified school officials, said school district spokesman Joel Zylstra. Sheriff’s deputies were at the school, 11002 18th Ave E., to investigate.
Under a modified lockdown, students are kept inside school buildings as much as possible and visitors undergo extra scrutiny, Zylstra said.
A similar lockdown was underway at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School on Thursday.
