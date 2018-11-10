Tickets are available for a limited time for Friday’s TEDx event at Joint Base Lewis McChord. General admission is available through Nov. 12, members of the military and spouses have until Nov. 13.
Limited time left to get your TEDx Tacoma tickets

By Debbie Cockrell

November 10, 2018 01:41 PM

Perhaps you binge watch TED or TEDx talks online. Soon, you can go see a fresh round in person.

TEDx Tacoma 2018 is happening from 5-8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 16) at the American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Road at Joint Base Lewis McChord.

This year’s theme is “Transitions: Bridging the Gap,” with talks to focus on what transitions mean for business, arts, nonprofits, members of the military and more.

Speakers include Eric Ballentine and Lindsay Church, diversity advocates; Travis Daigle, character development coach; Charlie Davis, CEO of YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap counties; Suzi LeVine, commissioner, Employment Security Department; and Abby Murray, author and educator. The complete speakers’ list with bios is at https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/30845

The event is open to the public, but tickets are required and are only available for a limited time. Go to eventbrite (search for TEDx Tacoma) or find the link via the TEDx Tacoma Facebook page (@TEDxTacoma). Military members and spouses can purchase tickets through Nov. 13 for $15; general admission is available through Nov. 12 for $50 plus fee. Tickets also are available for the after-event VIP party.

Since the event is at JBLM, there are security procedures that affect how to get in depending on when you bought your ticket:

For tickets purchased after Nov. 10, go to the Lewis North gate and wait for the gate guards to confirm your pre-screened access approval. Everyone in your vehicle must show government-issued photo ID. Organizers say to allow 45 minutes.

For tickets purchased after 5 p.m. Nov. 12, go to the JBLM visitor center at the Lewis Main gate where you will take a ticket and wait for a security check. You need a government photo ID, current vehicle registration and current vehicle insurance card. Organizers say to allow one hour.

