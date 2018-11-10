Limited time left to get your TEDx Tacoma tickets

Perhaps you binge watch TED or TEDx talks online. Soon, you can go see a fresh round in person.
TEDx Tacoma 2018 is happening from 5-8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 16) at the American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Road at Joint Base Lewis McChord.
This year’s theme is “Transitions: Bridging the Gap,” with talks to focus on what transitions mean for business, arts, nonprofits, members of the military and more.
Speakers include Eric Ballentine and Lindsay Church, diversity advocates; Travis Daigle, character development coach; Charlie Davis, CEO of YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap counties; Suzi LeVine, commissioner, Employment Security Department; and Abby Murray, author and educator. The complete speakers’ list with bios is at https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/30845
The event is open to the public, but tickets are required and are only available for a limited time. Go to eventbrite (search for TEDx Tacoma) or find the link via the TEDx Tacoma Facebook page (@TEDxTacoma). Military members and spouses can purchase tickets through Nov. 13 for $15; general admission is available through Nov. 12 for $50 plus fee. Tickets also are available for the after-event VIP party.
Since the event is at JBLM, there are security procedures that affect how to get in depending on when you bought your ticket:
▪ For tickets purchased after Nov. 10, go to the Lewis North gate and wait for the gate guards to confirm your pre-screened access approval. Everyone in your vehicle must show government-issued photo ID. Organizers say to allow 45 minutes.
▪ For tickets purchased after 5 p.m. Nov. 12, go to the JBLM visitor center at the Lewis Main gate where you will take a ticket and wait for a security check. You need a government photo ID, current vehicle registration and current vehicle insurance card. Organizers say to allow one hour.
Comments