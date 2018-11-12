Strong winds could knock down tree limbs and cause power outages, weather advisory says

Winds in the east Puget Sound lowlands may be strong enough to knock down tree limbs and cause power outages Monday morning, according to a National Weather Service advisory.
The wind should be between 15 and 30 miles per hours, with gusts of 45 mph, and should be strongest mid morning, the advisory said.
Some places that could be affected are: “North Bend, Enumclaw, Buckley, Gold Bar, and any location near the entrances to the passes,” the Weather Service wrote.
The advisory is in effect until noon.
“A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected,” it reads. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution while driving as tree limbs could fall on roadways. Power outages are possible where strongest winds develop.”
