Old Dominion will perform at the 2019 Washington State Fair. You can get tickets soon

Less than two months after the end of the 2018 Washington State Fair, one of next year’s concerts has been announced and tickets for it are about to go on sale.
Old Dominion will perform Sept. 19, as part of the country music group’s “Make it Sweet” tour, and will be joined by artist Brandon Lay, the State Fair said in a press release Monday.
Some of Old Dominion’s hits have been “Hotel Key,” “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” and “Written in the Sand,” the release said.
Pre-sale tickets (for those signed up for fair emails at http://www.thefair.com/subscribe) will be available 10 a.m. Wednesday. They’ll go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Saturday.
Those tickets, which include admission to the fair, are $75, $65 and $50.
They’ll be sold online at http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/old-dominion and by phone at 888-559-FAIR (3247).
The box office at 9th Ave Southwest and Meridian Street will be open 10 a.m to 2 p.m. most Saturdays, but not Nov. 17.
