Tacoma has high number of missing and murdered Native American women, report says

Lisa Earl (second from left) of Tacoma is comforted by Lucia Earl-Mitchell as they stand with Puyallup Tribal Council members (from left) David Beard, Annette Bryan and Clinton McCloud along with about 300 others during a rally to end police brutality on the Capitol steps in Olympia on Oct. 20, 2016. Lisa Earl is the mother of Puyallup tribal member Jackie Salyers, who along with her unborn child, was shot and killed by a Tacoma police officer. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com