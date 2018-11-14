Pedestrian killed in Lakewood. Drivers asked to avoid area near Bridgeport Way

This story was updated at 4 p.m.
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Lakewood, authorities said.
The victim, described as a woman in her 60s, was walking with a companion on a sidewalk in the 8600 block of Bridgeport Way SW when she was hit at about 12:30 p.m.
She was declared dead at the scene.
The vehicle that struck the woman was traveling northbound on Bridgeport Way when it apparently ran a stop light at 86th Street SW, a Lakewood Police spokesman said.
That vehicle swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle entering the intersection. Instead, the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
An investigation is under way, Lakewood police said.
All streets surrounding the scene are closed, West Pierce Fire & Rescue said. All northbound lanes of Bridgeport are also closed, according to Lakewood police.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
