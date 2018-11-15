Local

Got ideas about making the Click network better? Share them at Monday meeting

By Adam Lynn

November 15, 2018 07:00 AM

Tacoma officials seek public input on plans for the Click network.
Tacoma officials seek public input on plans for the Click network. Dean J. Koepfler The News Tribune
People with opinions about the future of Tacoma’s Click network can share their ideas at a stakeholder gathering Monday, Nov. 19.

The meeting runs 6-8 p.m. at 3822 S. Union Ave. in Tacoma.

The City Council and Public Utility Board are working to decide how the publicly owned cable and internet system and its fiber network will run in the future. A public-private partnership has been discussed.

“The public meeting is the last in a series of meetings with community members designed to help city and utility leaders negotiate terms for the network enhancements,” according to a news release issued this week by Tacoma Public Utilities.

Sandwiches and beverages will be served.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required, according to the news release. Interested people can RSVP at the MyTPU Facebook event page.

