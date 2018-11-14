Body recovered from abandoned well in Tacoma

A body found Saturday wedged deep in a well in a wooded area of Tacoma was removed Wednesday.
A search and rescue volunteer out training a new dog found the human remains about 4 p.m. Saturday near Pipeline Road East and East 64th Street.
He immediately called 911, but officials were unable to recover the body until Wednesday due to the tight dimensions of the well.
The well, essentially a 24-inch wide pipe that goes down 15 to 20 feet, is on Metro Parks Tacoma property south of Swan Creek Park.
“We did not know it existed,” Metro Parks spokesman Hunter George said Wednesday.
Police are investigating the death but have not yet determined if it was homicide, suicide or accidental.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The victim has not been identified.
It’s possible the case is linked to a Graham man who was reported missing nearly a month ago, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The man’s car was found abandoned on East Pipeline Road about three weeks ago. A family member reported him missing afterward.
Troyer said the Graham man was suicidal.
Metro Parks is discussing with other agencies the best way to disable access to the well.
