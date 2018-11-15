Drowning ruled in death of man found in abandoned Tacoma well

A man whose body was recovered from a well in Tacoma Wednesday committed suicide, officials said.
The 41-year-old Graham man had been reported missing nearly a month ago after his vehicle was found abandoned near Pipeline Road East and East 64th Street.
A search-and-rescue volunteer training a new dog found the body Saturday in a heavily wooded area south of Swan Creek Park.
Since the well is essentially a 24-inch wide pipe extending down about 20 feet, authorities were not able to recover the man’s body until Wednesday.
The News Tribune generally does not name suicide victims
The man drowned, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Metro Parks Tacoma officials said they are considering filling or capping the well, which is on city property.
