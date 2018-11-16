You might hear special ops troops blow open doors and bust open walls this weekend at JBLM

Special Operations troops might be making some noise this weekend at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Troops will be conducting demolitions training Saturday through Monday.
“Increased levels of activity will be noticed,” JBLM said in a statement. The training will begin at midnight Saturday and end 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Special operations troops use explosives to blow open doors, breach obstacles and create openings, said JBLM spokesman Joe Piek.
“Demolition training isn’t as noisy as artillery or mortar training, generally speaking,” Piek said Friday.
Questions or comments about the noise can be directed to the JBLM public affairs office’s external communication division hotline at 253-967-0852.
