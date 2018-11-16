Local

You might hear special ops troops blow open doors and bust open walls this weekend at JBLM

By Craig Sailor

November 16, 2018 03:37 PM

After breaching the door, Special Forces intructors enter a building, Dec. 21, 2000, during a mock take-over during close-quarters training for Special Forces at Fort Bragg N.C. Special operations troops at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be conducting similar exercises this weekend.
After breaching the door, Special Forces intructors enter a building, Dec. 21, 2000, during a mock take-over during close-quarters training for Special Forces at Fort Bragg N.C. Special operations troops at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be conducting similar exercises this weekend. Brian Thorpe AP
After breaching the door, Special Forces intructors enter a building, Dec. 21, 2000, during a mock take-over during close-quarters training for Special Forces at Fort Bragg N.C. Special operations troops at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be conducting similar exercises this weekend. Brian Thorpe AP

Special Operations troops might be making some noise this weekend at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Troops will be conducting demolitions training Saturday through Monday.

“Increased levels of activity will be noticed,” JBLM said in a statement. The training will begin at midnight Saturday and end 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Special operations troops use explosives to blow open doors, breach obstacles and create openings, said JBLM spokesman Joe Piek.

“Demolition training isn’t as noisy as artillery or mortar training, generally speaking,” Piek said Friday.

Questions or comments about the noise can be directed to the JBLM public affairs office’s external communication division hotline at 253-967-0852.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

Support my work with a digital subscription

  Comments  