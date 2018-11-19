Local

4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Olympic Peninsula

By Stacia Glenn

November 19, 2018 08:41 AM

Washington Emergency Management

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Olympic Peninsula near Port Angeles early Monday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. 

The temblor struck at 3:09 a.m. at a depth of 23 feet, about 29 miles south of Port Angeles in Olympic National Park. 

There were no reports of damage.

As far away as Seattle, people reported feeling it. Others in Hoodsport, Seabeck, Sequim, and Bainbridge Island also reported being awoken by the shaking. 

