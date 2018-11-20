Free 2018 Thanksgiving meals in the South Sound for those in need

Free Thanksgiving meals for residents in need will be served across the South Sound this week. Here’s a list of the ones The News Tribune knows about.
Except as noted, all will be served Thursday, Nov. 22.
Athens Pizza & Pasta
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 959 E. Main St., Auburn
Orting Eagles
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 112 Bridge St. SE, Orting
Saint Francis House
When: 2 p.m.
Where: National Guard Armory, 622 Fourth Ave. E., Puyallup
Veterans of Foreign War Post 2224
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: 120 Second St. NE, Puyallup
Barb O’Neill’s Family and Friends pre-Thanksgiving meal
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia
