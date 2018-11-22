Immigration detainee taken to Tacoma hospital last week remains on life support

A Russian asylum seeker held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma since about January remains on life support at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, after a reported suicide attempt Nov. 15.
Amar Mergensana, 40, was transported to the hospital after police responded to a 911 call from the Tideflats facility, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Activists who monitor the privately owned immigration facility say Mergensana had been on a long-term hunger strike, and have called for his release from detention.
The activists announced last week that Mergansana had died. Those reports turned out to be erroneous. Since then, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued multiple statements regarding Mergansana’s status.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“An ICE detainee was transported to the hospital on the evening of Nov. 15,” said ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman said last week. “He is currently receiving medical treatment. The medical condition he is being treated for is not a result of a hunger strike. Due to privacy concerns, I am unable to comment further.”
A subsequent statement from ICE, initially reported by Crosscut, confirmed that Mergensana is on life support, and has not regained consciousness. Crosscut has interviewed Mergensana in the past.
A spokesman for the CHI Franciscan health system said last week the hospital had no record that Mergansana had been admitted. That account changed Thursday.
“Mr. Amar Mergensana was brought to St. Joseph Medical Center, where our team of doctors and medical staff have been caring for him since Thursday,” said spokesman Cary Evans in an emailed statement. “He is in serious condition but we cannot provide any further details at this time.”
Cool said police responded to the detention center Nov. 15, and described the incident as a suicide attempt. Reportedly, Megansara tried to hang himself with bedsheets.
Cool added that detention center staff members told officers that Megansara had accepted liquid food earlier that day.
Comments