Crystal Mountain opens for ski season

Crystal Mountain Resort opened for the season Friday.
Happy Opening Day! Let's give a huge shout out to our snowmaking crew and to Mother Nature for the 6" of snow as icing on the cake. See you on the Sundeck from 12-4p.m. for the Opening Day Apres Party! #cmopeningday pic.twitter.com/rCpqR8JeqQ— Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) November 23, 2018
The mountain’s website said it will run two chairlifts 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday.
Then lifts will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, until Dec. 5, when the resort plans to open daily.
“At this time the terrain is limited to beginner and intermediate runs only,” the website said Friday morning. “Remember, early season conditions exist and to stay on the main groomed trail. It’s currently snowing and it’s expected to continue to snow throughout the weekend, so don’t forget to bundle up!”
