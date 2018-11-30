He sees you when you’re… shopping? Elf on the Shelf is hiding in Puyallup. Find him for a prize

Shoppers in Puyallup should be on the lookout for more than just holiday deals starting Monday (Dec. 3).
An “Elf on the Shelf” doll will be hiding out in businesses downtown. If you spot him first, you can win a prize.
The new tradition was spearheaded by Jill Sparks, event coordinator for the Puyallup Main Street Association.
“It’s a good way to get people in our different businesses downtown,” she said.
The Puyallup elf looks like your typical “Elf on the Shelf” and will change locations as he’s found. He’ll be placed only within businesses in the downtown core.
Clues about where he’s hiding will be posted on the association’s Facebook page.
To claim the prize, those who find him must take a photo of him and post it on social media. Be sure to tag the association in the post.
Winners will be given gift cards to spend at local businesses.
The hunt will last through Dec. 24.
“(If) it’s one of those things that takes off, it could be an annual thing,” Sparks said.
“Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” is a children’s picture book published in 2005 about an elf sent by Santa to check on children being “naughty and nice.”
