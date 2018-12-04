2 killed in head-on collision near Enumclaw

Two people were killed and two were injured early Tuesday in a head-on collision on icy state Route 164 in Enumclaw, shutting down the highway for hours.
The victims have not been identified.
Troopers said a Kia and pickup truck crashed near 196th Avenue SE about 1 a.m. The pickup truck went into a power pole, knocking it down across SR 164.
All four people involved in the wreck were taken to area hospitals. At least two were airlifted, according to the State Patrol.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It’s unclear what caused the crash but speed was reported to be a factor. SR 164 was also icy and slick in the early morning hours, officials said.
Both directions of SR 164 were still shut down Tuesday morning while crews removed power lines from the road and troopers investigated the collision.
Drivers were directed to use SR 169 and SR 410 as alternate routes.
Comments